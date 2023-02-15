NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after police said he tried to run an AutoZone employee over after allegedly stealing items from the store.

The employee spotted Kenneth Wilson, 58, taking items from the AutoZone on Dickerson Pike in Nashville on Jan. 17, according to an affidavit.

As Wilson was leaving, the employee followed him out of the building to capture his vehicle information. Police said the employee was standing at a safe distance away.

However, after Wilson got into his vehicle, the affidavit said he drove toward the employee and tried to run the employee over.

The employee was later able to identify Wilson in a double-blind lineup, where both the witness and the lineup administrator are unaware of which lineup member is the suspect under investigation.

According to police, Wilson had also previously been arrested in an unrelated incident using the same vehicle.

Wilson was taken into custody on Feb. 9 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of merchandise $10,000 or less and felon in possession of a handgun.