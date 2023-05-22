NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man was charged with kidnapping after he reportedly pulled a gun on a crash victim at Opry Mills Mall.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the mall property.

Metro police reported after the crash, Justyn King exited his vehicle with a black, semi-automatic firearm in his hand. King then pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded $300 in cash to cover the damage to his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Officials said King then opened the door of the victim’s vehicle, leaned in while pointing the gun with one hand and using his other to translate the demand for $300 with his phone.

According to Metro police, the victim began to cry and begged to call his brother-in-law, who would bring over the cash. The victim told officers he was afraid he would be shot in the head and could not drive away to safety.

The brother-in-law called police and drove to the crash scene with the cash, according to an arrest warrant. Detectives obtained a search warrant to search King’s vehicle for the weapon, which the state database said was stolen.

King was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm.