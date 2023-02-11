NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a month after a woman’s body was discovered in a creek off Fairview Drive, Nashville authorities announced that her boyfriend is behind bars in Illinois in connection with her death.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a teen walking his dog found the woman’s remains in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive on Dec. 21, 2022. A forensic team examined the body and determined the woman died from a gunshot wound.

Police said they used the woman’s fingerprints to identify her as as 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan of Nashville.

Officials said they tried to question 49-year-old Andra Christman — who was wanted on a probation violation warrant related to a felony gun conviction — about his girlfriend’s deadly shooting, but detectives could not find him locally.

Then, on Thursday, Feb. 9, Nashville detectives reportedly learned from their counterparts in Joliet, Illinois, that Christman was believed to be there, and that they had received information about his alleged involvement in Sullivan’s death.

According to authorities, Joliet Police SWAT officers arrested Christman at a Joliet home with the Nashville probation violation warrant on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, Metro Police homicide detectives traveled to Illinois to interview Christman, who refused to talk with them about Sullivan’s death, the department said.

However, an interview with an Illinois citizen reportedly gave law enforcement the information they needed for a murder warrant to be issued, charging Christman with Sullivan’s deadly shooting.

Christman is being held without bond in Illinois for this “domestic homicide,” pending extradition proceedings to bring him back to Nashville, according to police.