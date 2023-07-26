NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Wednesday for three outstanding mail theft warrants related to June incidents reported in West Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 22-year-old Joseph Tibbs Jr. was identified as the suspect driving a gray Toyota Camry up to various West Nashville mailboxes, taking mail containing personal checks, washing them to replace the recipients’ names with his name, and trying to cash them at multiple Regions Bank locations.

Officials said the checks were altered in order to be cashed for thousands of dollars each.

According to authorities, detectives from the West Precinct arrested Tibbs on Wednesday, July 26.

Metro police said they will work with federal authorities regarding potential additional charges.