NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary at an East Nashville gas station reportedly decided to turn himself in to the police late Monday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man took several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise at the Citgo market along Main Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Jesse McBride surrendered at the East Precinct on Monday, Sept. 26 and admitted he was the burglar from the surveillance photos included below.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said McBride was charged with multiple burglaries of the Citgo store, along with felony theft.

Jesse McBride. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials reported on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that McBride was in jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond.