DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian is seriously injured after he was struck while on an exit ramp in Donelson Wednesday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 the man was hit by a truck on the south exit ramp for Donelson Pike from Interstate 40 East.

Authorities reported that the truck left the scene. A description of the vehicle was not immediately provided.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what police called “serious injuries.”

According to Metro police, the exit ramp stayed closed until shortly after 10:30 a.m. so officers could assess the scene.

No other information was immediately released.