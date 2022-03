NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon shortly after stealing an empty tanker truck from a Nashville lot.

Police say Jacques Dubois, 38, stole the tanker truck from a lot on E. Thompson Lane at 2:10 p.m.

After hitting a power pole near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike, Dubois lost an axel on the truck.

Dubois drove to Wilhagen Road and ended up stuck partly in a ditch.

There, he was arrested by Metro police.