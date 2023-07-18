NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police has opened an investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times late Monday night at a gas station on Brick Church Pike.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike on Monday, July 17.
According to Metro police, the male victim was stabbed at least five times in the shoulder. Officers said the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to police. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.