NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A male suspect was charged with attempted criminal homicide early Friday morning after a stabbing in North Nashville left another man in critical condition.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to the Hadley Park Towers located at John A. Merritt Boulevard around 5 p.m. Thursday night. According to officers, Michael Hayes, 49, was arguing with a group of people inside the building, then pepper-sprayed the victim.

Authorities said the argument then continued outside between the victim and Hayes. After the victim reportedly punched Hayes, he began to stab the victim several times.

Responding officers said a witness pointed out Hayes who was still on the scene standing nearby.

A doctor reportedly said the victim was stabbed up to seven times, and that he has a stab wound on his heart. The victim was listed as being in critical condition.