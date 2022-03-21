NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 46-year-old woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after a stabbing at a South Nashville motel.

Officers said they were called to the Rodeway Inn located at 95 Wallace Road around 9 a.m. and spoke with the male victim. He reportedly told officials he was lying in bed when he was stabbed in the face several times by Misty Caudill, 46.

However, a warrant said Caudill tried to tell police she was grabbed inappropriately by the victim and backhanded him, but never mentioned anything about a stabbing.

Police said the victim had at least three puncture wounds on his chin. Surveillance video and a trail of blood reportedly showed the victim was stabbed, rather than backhanded.

Caudill was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.