NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old man was charged Wednesday after police said his friend was stabbed multiple times over three months ago.

According to a warrant, on Oct. 10, 2021, the victim was found in a field at the dead-end of Philfre Court with several stab wounds to his back. Police said he was taken to the hospital and treated due to the severity of his injuries.

During an interview, the victim reportedly told police he was stabbed during a verbal altercation with an old friend. Officials said he was able to provide authorities with the suspect’s first name.

Through further investigation, police named Deng Autiak, 35, the suspect in the case. The victim later identified him through a line-up.

Autiak was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault.