NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. inside a motel located in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.
According to Metro police, one male victim was stabbed in the back for reasons that are unknown at this time.
Officers say the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
Metro police say the victim does not speak English and officers are still working to determine what led to the attack.
A suspect is not in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.