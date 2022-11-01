NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. inside a motel located in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.

According to Metro police, one male victim was stabbed in the back for reasons that are unknown at this time.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Officers say the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Metro police say the victim does not speak English and officers are still working to determine what led to the attack.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.