NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly shot another man inside an Antioch car wash on Wednesday, May 10.

Police said the suspect, who is believed to be homeless and stays in the area, went into the car wash located in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike and shot the victim multiple times.

The shooting appears to be targeted, but the motive is still unknown, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injures, but has since been discharged.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.