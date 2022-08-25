NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on West End Avenue Thursday morning.

Metro police say the man went into the bank and passed a note demanding money to the teller. The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

According to police, the same man is believed to be responsible for robberies on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

On Monday, he reported robbed the Dunkin Donuts on Elliston Place before hitting Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Wednesday afternoon, he allegedly tried to rob Fifth Third Bank located in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Avenue. Police said he passed a robbery note to the teller, but left without any money. No weapon was seen.

Metro police reported he has multiple tattoos on his arms and told victims at the businesses he was homeless.

Anyone with information on the man or the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.