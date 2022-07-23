NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park.

Police say the rapist surprised the victim inside her home after she came in from doing yard work late Saturday morning. The woman, 74, estimated that the rapist was in her home for at least 30 minutes.

She described the rapist as a bald man, possibly in his 30s, with tattoos on his chest and hands. He also carried a black backpack and wore gray/green shorts and a bandana over his face.

A man who fits the description of the rapist was captured on surveillance video from a nearby resident’s camera.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Operators are available 24 hours a day.