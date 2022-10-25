NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who is alleged to have exposed himself and demanded a sex act from a woman at a Gallatin Pike gas station.

According to police, the incident happened on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 11. The 28-year-old woman told police the man first approached her inside the convenience store of the gas station and tried to whisper in her ear.

After telling him to stop, the man followed her to her car. The man was also carrying a pistol and threatened to shoot her before he fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.