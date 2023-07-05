NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly attacked a woman Wednesday morning in a church parking lot.

According to police, the attack happened just after 10 a.m. in a church parking lot located in the 400 block of Hicks Road. The woman, a church member, was reportedly alone with her toddler and was putting her toddler into her vehicle when a man armed with a knife came up behind her, grabbed her by her hair, and tried to take her clothes off.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The woman fought back and the man ran into the woods behind the church, possibly to a nearby homeless encampment, according to investigators.

Police described the suspect as a man with a thin build, shoulder-length blonde hair, and a bushy beard. He was also reportedly wearing a dark colored white flannel-type shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

An MNPD helicopter and K-9 team were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.