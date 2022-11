NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a bank in Hillsboro Village Thursday morning.

Police said the man walked into the Truist Bank located in the 1600 block of 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt University, passed a note to the teller demanding money, and claimed to be armed.

No weapon was seen and the man was seen wearing a baseball cap, Champion sweatshirt and mask.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.