NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Bellevue credit union Thursday morning.
According to police, the man walked into the TN Credit Union branch on Highway 70 South at around 9:15 a.m., jumped the counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
Metro police and the FBI are investigating.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.