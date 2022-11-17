NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Bellevue credit union Thursday morning.

According to police, the man walked into the TN Credit Union branch on Highway 70 South at around 9:15 a.m., jumped the counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Metro police and the FBI are investigating.