NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is now facing a felony charge after police say he smashed out the window of a vehicle in an apparent road rage incident Sunday evening in South Nashville.

According to court records, the incident occurred after 28-year-old Gerson Alvarado-Colindres, was involved in a multivehicle crash near the intersection of Brewer Driver and Edmonson Pike. Officials say both vehicles pulled over in front of a residence in the 600 block of Brewer Drive after the crash.

According to the victim, and a witness who saw the incident from inside their home, immediately after the collision, Alvarado-Colindres exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s car with an aluminum bat.

An affidavit states he used the bat to strike the car and smash out the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle. The victim never exited the vehicle and claimed he believed Alvarado-Colindres “had the intent to kill or injure him and that he was in fear of imminent bodily injury.”

Alvarado-Colindres admitted to brandishing the bat but told officers he never used it and only showed it in self-defense after he was assaulted by the victim, according to an affidavit.

Police say the damage to the victim’s vehicle and a witness statement contradicted Alvarado-Colindres’ claim and he was taken into custody.

Alvarado-Colindres was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a Class C-Felony. He is currently being held in the Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond.