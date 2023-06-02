NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot while waiting to be picked up for work outside a Madison apartment complex Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Sealy Drive.

Metro police reported the victim was standing by a van when two men approached him and fired shots. The victim was struck in the chest and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.