NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside a gas station in the Haynes Park neighborhood of Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Citgo market located in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike.

Metro police reported Thomas Maxwell, 24, was charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly shot Dejuan Gadsden, 20.

Officers reportedly responded to a robbery alarm at the store and found Maxwell armed with two guns exiting the business.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

He was detained and officers then found Gadsden dead inside the store after he was reportedly shot multiple times, according to a press release.

Maxwell told investigators during an interview Gadsden had robbed and severely assaulted him last February and he had fired at Gadsden in self-defense.

Metro police said a subsequent review of surveillance video contradicted Maxwell’s version of the shooting.

The video reportedly shows Gadsden parking his vehicle and entering the store before Maxwell arrived a short time later.

Gadsden approached the front counter while Maxwell, with firearm in hand, immediately started to shoot Gadsden, according to Metro police. Investigators said Gadsden did not look at Maxwell beforehand and he did not reach for anything.

After Gadsden fell to the floor, Metro police reported Maxwell leaned over him and continued to shoot him.

Maxwell was booked into the Metro jail and charged with criminal homicide.