NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured after he was shot and hit with a gun Friday morning south of downtown Nashville.
The incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Claiborne Street.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the victim was approached by a group of people before he was shot in the buttocks and beaten with a pistol.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.