NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured after he was shot and hit with a gun Friday morning south of downtown Nashville.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Claiborne Street.

Metro police reported the victim was approached by a group of people before he was shot in the buttocks and beaten with a pistol.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.