NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a car was in Antioch Wednesday night.

It happened at a car wash in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was released.