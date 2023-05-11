NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a car was in Antioch Wednesday night.
It happened at a car wash in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 10:45 p.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
No additional information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.