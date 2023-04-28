NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot multiple times at an East Nashville gas station early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Mapco on Dickerson Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not believe the victim was shot at the gas station. An employee at the business was reportedly outside on her break when she heard gunshots.

The victim then ran around from the back of the building and told her he had been shot in the back, according to Metro police.

The employee called 911 and applied pressure on the wounds until medics arrived, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.