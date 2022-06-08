NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday morning in South Nashville.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:05 a.m. near the 100 block of Lafayette Street. Officials told News 2 a male victim was found shot multiple times outside a home. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro police said one male person of interest is being detained. No other information was immediately provided.