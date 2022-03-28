NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday morning in North Nashville.

The shooting happened around 10: 20 a.m. on 22nd Avenue North near Underwood Street.

Metro police reported a suspect in a small white sedan with a missing front bumper pulled up alongside the victim, who was walking along 22nd Avenue, got out of the vehicle and shot the man once.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect shot him two more times, according to Metro police. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.