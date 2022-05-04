NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation has been opened after a man was found deceased on the front porch of a home in North Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police were dispatched to the 1500 block of 14th Avenue North just after 11 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Once on scene officers discovered a man on the front porch of a home bleeding out from a gunshot wound.

According to Metro police, the man was shot in the leg and bullet casings were found in a nearby alley. A neighbor told officers he heard gunshots late Tuesday night but didn’t think much of it until he saw a body on the porch when he was out to smoke a cigarette.

The victim has yet to be identified and a suspect is not in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.