NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near a downtown Nashville bus station early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rep. John Lewis Way, near the Greyhound Bus Station, just after midnight in response to a shooting call.
At this time, officers say one man was killed and a suspect is not in custody.
Officers are still investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.