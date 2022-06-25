NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near a downtown Nashville bus station early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rep. John Lewis Way, near the Greyhound Bus Station, just after midnight in response to a shooting call.

At this time, officers say one man was killed and a suspect is not in custody.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.