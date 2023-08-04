NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot of a South Nashville apartment complex early Friday morning,

Officers were called to the parking lot of 380 Harding on a “shots fired” call just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV. Officers said multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle at the victim.

No additional information was immediately released.