NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Bordeaux area.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near an Exxon station in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported an adult man was shot and died from his injuries. A suspect was reportedly taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.