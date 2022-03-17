NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Bordeaux area.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near an Exxon station in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported an adult man was shot and died from his injuries. A suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.