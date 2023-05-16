NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured after he allegedly tried to stop a car theft in South Nashville.

The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 4500 block of Packard Drive.

According to Metro police, the victim said he went inside to get a cigarette, came back outside, and noticed that two suspects were inside his vehicle.

The victim told officers the suspects began to drive off and he attempted to stop them. Officials say that’s when gunfire rang out and the victim was struck by at least one round.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Metro police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.