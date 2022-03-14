NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one man was shot in the leg Sunday night in West Nashville.
According to officials, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on 41st Avenue North. Metro police told News 2 the shooter was the one who called authorities.
The victim then reportedly drove himself to St. Thomas Medical Center. Police said the victim’s injuries are non-critical.
It is still unclear what led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.