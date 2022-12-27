NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Metro police, paramedics located the man on Charles E. Davis Boulevard, but believe that is not where the shooting occurred.

Officers say the victim is being cooperative in the investigation and no suspect information has been provided.

No other information was immediately released.