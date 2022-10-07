NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rushed to the hospital following an argument that ended with gunfire north of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said two men were arguing on Blank Street before one of them was shot in the leg.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The injured man was reportedly taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

According to police, they are not sure why the men were arguing.

At this time, there’s no word on whether charges were filed in connection with the incident.