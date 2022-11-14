NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting in a driveway outside of a home in South Nashville.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Coarsey Drive. According to Metro police, someone drove by the home, opened fire and struck a man who was inside a vehicle in the driveway.

Officers on scene say the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries

At this time, it remains unclear if the shooting was targeted or random. No other information was immediately released.