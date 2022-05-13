NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation was opened late Thursday night after a man was shot in the Donelson area.

According to Metro police, it happened at 11:27 p.m. at the EconoLodge on Percy Priest Drive. A witness reportedly called officials after a man was shot in the parking lot.

Authorities told News 2, that the male victim was shot in the leg/buttocks area and was not cooperative with police or medics. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they were talking with other witnesses, but there is no known motive at this point. There are no known suspects either.

No other information was immediately available.