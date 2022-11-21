NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Sunday night in North Nashville.

The shooting occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street. According to Metro police, preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting occurred during a home invasion.

Officers say one male victim was shot in the stomach and showed up at the hospital on his own for treatment following the shooting.

Metro police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to ok. At this time, no arrests have been made and no potential suspects have been identified.

No other information was immediately released.