NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot three times by his brother at a Madison apartment.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Madison Flats apartments on Brink Haven Avenue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the brothers got into an argument and one shot the other in both legs and his arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

Thirty-eight year old Quintez Cortner was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. He was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and violation of a protective order.

No additional information was immediately released.