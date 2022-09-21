NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured during a home invasion in North Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police were dispatched to a residence located on Courtney Avenue in the Bordeaux area in response to a reported home invasion.

The victim’s wife told a News 2 crew on scene that an alleged robber kicked down the back door and then entered the residence.

According to the wife, her husband suffered a serious head injury during the home invasion. His current condition remains unknown.

At this time, no potential suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Officials say violent crime in the area is up more than 5% compared to last year. This incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.