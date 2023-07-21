NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed at a home in South Nashville Thursday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Benita Drive.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and a woman.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.