NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed at a home in South Nashville Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Benita Drive.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and a woman.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.