NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Green Hills.

Police on the scene told News 2, that a man was shot in the groin in a parking lot located at 2011 Richard Jones Road.

The male victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect description. No arrests have been made.