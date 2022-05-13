NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Green Hills.
Police on the scene told News 2, that a man was shot in the groin in a parking lot located at 2011 Richard Jones Road.
The male victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no motive or suspect description. No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.