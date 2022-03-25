NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old Nashville man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison in a case that left a child with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney says on December 13, 2018, Kedrick Ross, a convicted felon, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun, 208 grams of marijuana and a mixture of methamphetamine near Watkins College of Art in Nashville.

While out on bond on those state charges, Watkins was again found in possession of a stolen Glock 9mm handgun, a stolen Glock .45 caliber handgun, marijuana and methamphetamine while in the Cumberland View Public Housing development on May 29, 2019.

On September 9, 2019, Ross was found to be in possession of a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun while in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities determined the gun was the same one Ross left unattended at a relative’s house. On that same day, his 3-year-old son got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the head, critically injuring himself.

Ross later reportedly tried to persuade his cousin to lie to authorities by telling them the gun belonged to the cousin’s deceased husband.

“Because of Ross’s continued lifestyle of drug dealing and other criminal activity, an innocent child sustained life-altering injuries,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “Too often, the reckless conduct of those involved in criminal activity results in tragic, unintended consequences as this case demonstrates. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue our pursuit of those who choose a lifestyle of crime without regard to innocent persons.”

Overall, Ross was charged in 2019 with three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax within 1,000 feet of an educational institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of obstruction of justice.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2020.