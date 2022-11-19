BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.

A Davidson County judge sentenced Domenic Micheli to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his former boss, Joel Paavola.

Witnesses said that Micheli killed Joel Paavola on June 4, 2018, at his Belle Meade business Balance Training. According to police, Micheli was fired from the personal training facility the year prior and had planned on starting his own gym.

Court records state that Micheli sneak attacked Paavola at the personal training facility and killed his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver.

During court hearings, multiple experts claimed that Micheli has schizophrenia, but the judge says the sentence remains justified due to the nature of the victim’s death.

“The Court has sympathy for Mr. Micheli’s mental illness and hopes he continues to receive the treatment he needs, but the extreme injuries the victim experienced as a result of Mr. Micheli’s attack persuade the Court that the maximum sentence is justified in this case,” stated court records.

On Friday, the Court determined that Domenic Micheli will serve a sentence of 25 years at 100%.