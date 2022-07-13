NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police need help identifying a man they say robbed a West Nashville Regions Bank Wednesday morning.
The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Regions location at 4410 Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike around 9:30 a.m., according to Metro police. The man reportedly passed the bank teller a note threatening to shoot them unless they gave him money.
No weapon was seen on surveillance video.
Anyone who knows who the man is should contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.
Both Metro and the FBI are reportedly investigating the robbery.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.