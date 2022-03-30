NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife after a crash on a Nashville interstate was charged Tuesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, the victim was driving on Interstate 40 West near Fesslers Lane when Jose Ortiz Castello crashed into the back of her car, then drove around her. The victim then reportedly followed Ortiz Castello as he got off the interstate and parked his car in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers said Ortiz Castello then got out of the and approached the victim’s vehicle with a knife. The victim then called the police.

When officials arrived, they said they found Ortiz Castello asleep in his car, with the knife on the passenger’s seat. Officers said he smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking at least seven beers. Police said Ortiz Castello’s blood-alcohol level was 0.138.