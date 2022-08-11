NNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two men fighting over a girl led to one of the men pulling a gun on the other and threatening to kill him, according to a metro police affidavit.

The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.

That’s when police said Batey pulled up on the victim at the Exxon on Murfreesboro Pike, pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill him.

Jishon Batey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Batey chased the victim into a bathroom where the victim barricaded himself inside the bathroom while Batey tried to kick the door in, according to the affidavit.

Officers watched security footage from the Exxon of Batey chasing the victim into the bathroom with a firearm in hand.

The victim told police he and Batey work together as movers, according to the document.

Batey has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.