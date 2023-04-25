NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after he was initially pulled over for using a cell phone while driving on Interstate 40 Monday afternoon.

The incident caused a major traffic backup on I-40 in West Nashville. According to an arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Allen Dick was pulled over by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper near mile marker 202 after the trooper spotted a cell phone in his hand.

The trooper said Dick immediately got out of his car once stopped and he was ordered back inside. Dick did not have his driver’s license but gave the trooper his name and date of birth, according to the affidavit.

When the trooper checked the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) through dispatch, he learned Dick had two outstanding warrants out of Kentucky and Illinois. The trooper tried to arrest Dick, but the affidavit said he fought back.

After being sprayed with mace, authorities said Dick continued to resist and assaulted two TDOT workers who stopped to assist the trooper. Once officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived Dick was taken into custody.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The trooper searched Dick’s vehicle and reportedly found an open clear bottle of liquor. According to the affidavit, Dick told him he had been drinking before to “numb his teeth pain.” A small bag of cocaine was also found in his wallet, police reported.

Dick was booked into jail on several charges including possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and open container violation. He was still behind bars on Tuesday with a $103,000 bond.