NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man once arrested for making terroristic threats in East Tennessee and stunned by police in Humphreys County was arrested early Friday morning in downtown Nashville for driving his car recklessly across the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

According to Metro police, the 31-year-old jumped the curve, got around the security barriers on 3rd Avenue, and then, drove with enough speed to get air according to witnesses.

Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

According to MNPD, David Stoliarchuk, 31, drove his Nissan Altima across the bridge, then backed up and parked in the middle of the bridge.

Multiple people checked on him, and then city officials, including the police, arrived and took him into custody.

The barriers on 3rd Avenue are approximately seven feet in the middle of the walking path and nine feet on the side where they border a cement wall and high curb.

“I don’t understand how you could get a car up here. I mean, like who would do that. It’s dangerous and stupid,” said Joseph Duncan, who was riding a scooter on the bridge later Friday. “It’s terrible, I’d be scared for my life if someone did that, especially around here where everyone is partying right across the street.”

“I’d be scared to be up here if someone is driving,” added Benjamin Turner, who was also on the bridge later Friday. “There’s nowhere to drive around here safely.”

According to a news report posted by the Cleveland Tennessee Police Department, in 2018, David Stoliarchuk was charged with making terroristic – homicidal threats.

According to Cleveland police reports, in March 2018, officers reported to a Starbucks in reference to a suspicious male. The reports indicate, David Stoliarchuk was in the restaurant and acting strange, “acting like he was shooting people with his hands.” The report indicated that Stoliarchuk was banned from all Starbucks.

According to the police report, “Mr. Stoliarchuk has threatened to shoot up several churches back in 2011. It is believed Mr. Stoliarchuk has violent tendencies and has mental problems.”

The report went on to say that Stoliarchuk made threats over Facebook on March 1, 2018. In the post “Mr. Stoliarchuk states cops and paramedics should not harass him because he will kill them. He further states that he wishes to kill his mother.”

The report indicates: “At this time, warrants have been issued for the arrest of David Stoliarchuk for terroristic threats and two counts of harassment.”

But News 2 has learned that later that same day, March 1, 2018, Stoliarchuk was found at a Pilot station in Humphreys County. That’s when Trooper Bennett of the THP advised deputies that Stopliarchuk was wanted out of Cleveland for multiple crimes.

The report indicates that Stoliarchuk ran from the store when police confronted him.

Officers surrounded Stoliarchuk’s car and made a felony stop, ordering him out of the car.

The 27-year-old got out, but crossed his arms and refused to comply with commands.

When officers tried to take the suspect into custody, the report indicated there was an altercation. That’s when officers deployed a stun gun and Stoliarchuk went to the ground.

While it was not confirmed, according to Stoliarchuk’s personal Facebook page, the suspect claimed he studied civil engineering at U.T. Knoxville. He said he studied mathematics at U.T. Chattanooga, and he claimed he also studied pastoral ministry at Lee University.

The suspect was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, that being a car. He was also charged with reckless driving. He is in the Metro Jail under a $25,000 bond.

According to the MNPD affidavit, when police asked Stoliarchuk how he ended up on the bridge, he refused to say anything except his GPS lead him there.