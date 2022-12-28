NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said “outstanding, coordinated” police work led to the overnight arrest of 18-year-old Travon Webb shortly after a break-in on 15th Avenue South.

Police said Webb and another man entered the home through a side door, took the keys to a black Lexus SUV and drove off in the vehicle. Midtown Hills Precinct officers issued a description of the suspects and stolen SUV.

Travon Webb (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An officer in the MNPD’s East Precinct spotted the Lexus around 11:30 p.m. in the Harmony Way area. According to the MNPD, the officer attempted to stop the Lexus, but the driver, later identified as Webb, sped off onto East Trinity Lane.

The Lexus struck a guardrail while attempting to enter Ellington Parkway South. At which point, police said Webb and two passengers took off on foot. Police captured Webb but said the two passengers got away.

Webb is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving without a license. His bond is set at $46,500.

At the time of his arrest, Webb was out on a $12,500 bond for a similar charge. The MNPD said Webb was arrested on Nov. 7 for motor vehicle theft.

In that case, police said Webb stole the keys to a Dodge Durango from a short-term rental on Elmhurst Avenue. He took off after officers found the vehicle in the area of Tremont Avenue and 15th Avenue South, the MNPD said.